74th Republic Day: A Celebration of India's 'Tryst with Freedom'

Every year India celebrates its Republic Day on the 26th of January. This year, the newly elected head of state, President Draupadi Murmu will get the sacred opportunity to unfurl the 'tiranga' and mark the beginning of celebrations of India's 74th Republic Day.

A billion plus Indians are expected to watch the live telecast of the Republic Day parade on 'Kartavya Path'. The parade, just like every year, is expected to showcase the rich cultural heritage of a young nation and a 5000-year-old civilization. The daredevil acts of the Indian Armed Forces, with no doubt, are going to be the highlight of the celebrations.