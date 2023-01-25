74th Republic Day: A Celebration of India's 'Tryst with Freedom'

Every year India celebrates its Republic Day on the 26th of January. This year, the newly elected head of state, President Draupadi Murmu will get the sacred opportunity to unfurl the 'tiranga' and mark the beginning of celebrations of India's 74th Republic Day.
A billion plus Indians are expected to watch the live telecast of the Republic Day parade on 'Kartavya Path'. The parade, just like every year, is expected to showcase the rich cultural heritage of a young nation and a 5000-year-old civilization. The daredevil acts of the Indian Armed Forces, with no doubt, are going to be the highlight of the celebrations.
In the year 1950, three years after independence, the Indian Constitution was unanimously adopted and came into full force on January 26th. Behind this date lies the toiling efforts of the members of the Constituent Assembly who worked day and night for three years (9th December 1946- 26th November 1949) to frame the soul of this great nation; the Constitution.
Republic Day is the celebration of India's flight towards freedom from servitude and slavery. With the constant struggle of thousands of freedom fighters, both known and unknown, this ancient civilization succeeded in breaking imperialist chains and forging itself into a new nation. It is because of the efforts of these sung and unsung heroes that the average Indian can experience the vibrant colors of a democratic society.
Each year, Republic Day is celebrated with great vigor and pride. After hoisting the 'tiranga', the people get to see the magnificent display of our heritage along with the valor of our brave soldiers. The government of India bestows these brave hearts with gallantry awards like the Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, and Paramvir Chakra.
The live telecast of this great parade of democracy is witnessed by billions all over the globe. (KB)