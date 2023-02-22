PM Modi to address 12 post-budget webinars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starting from Thursday and till March 11, will address 12 post-budget webinars, which would focus on key priority areas outlined in the budget like green growth, skill development, and ease of living through technology, among other aspects.

The webinars will be focussed on synergizing efforts of various ministries and departments and all concerned stakeholders towards the preparation of action plans with quarterly targets so that the implementation is front ended and smooth with the timely achievement of intended outcomes, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The webinars will be attended by Union Ministers concerned, key stakeholders from government departments, regulators, as well as academia and trade and industry associations.