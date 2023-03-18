'People's Industrialist' Ratan Tata appointed to 'Order of Australia' for bolstering India-Australia bilateral ties

India's top industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata has been appointed to the 'Order of Australia' for distinguished service to the Australia-India relationship, particularly to trade, investment, and philanthropy, Australia's Governor General has announced.

As of 2022, Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and former Chairman of Tata Group, has a net worth of Rs 3800 crore.

"In recognition of his support for the Australia-India relationship, he is worthy of formal national recognition with an appointment as an Honorary Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AO)," a statement by the office of Governor-General read.

"Delighted at the Australian Governor-General's announcement to appoint Mr. Ratan Tata an Honorary Officer in the Order of Australia (AO) for distinguished service to the Australia-India relationship, particularly to trade, investment & philanthropy," Barry O'Farrell, Australia's High Commissioner to India, tweeted on Friday.