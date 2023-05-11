Kolkata : Drunk woman passenger misbehaving on IndiGo flight



Airline officials immediately contacted the CISF officers deputed at Kolkata airport. At 1.10 a.m. after the flight landed at the airport, airline staff handed over the accused passenger to the CISF personnel.



The CISF detained her till Thursday morning at the airport premises and finally around 7 a.m. on Thursday, she was handed over to the cops of the Airport Police Station which comes under the Bidhannagar City Police.



The CISF personnel had to wait till sunrise since at Indian law, the police cannot take a woman in custody after sunset. [IANS/JS]

