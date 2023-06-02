PM Modi says Shivaji upheld unity, integrity of nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Chhatrapati Shivaji gave paramount importance to upholding the unity and integrity of India and that the reflection of his thoughts can be seen in the vision of the Centre's "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat" initiative.



In a virtual address on the occasion of the 350th year of Shivaji's coronation day, Modi said that the Maratha ruler sent out a strong message to those who tried to hurt Swaraj, religion, culture and heritage, which boosted confidence among the people and propagated the spirit of self-reliance.



The PM Modi further added that this resulted in boosting respect for the nation.



"Be it farmer welfare, women empowerment, or making governance accessible to the common man, his system of governance and his policies are equally relevant even today," Modi noted.



Highlighting the motivational nature of Shivaji, the Prime Minister remarked that one can imagine the confidence levels of the country at the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.