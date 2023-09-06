The primary focus of G20 is the Exchange of Ideas on the Interoperability of fast Payment Systems, Says FM

Sitharaman further noted that the income tax data released in August is the biggest signal of the wide-scale formalisation of the Indian economy.

She added that taxable workforce will rise to 85.3 per cent from the current level of 22.5 per cent.

“There will be 48.2 crore income tax filers in 2047, as opposed to 7 crores in FY23,” said Sitharaman.

The Finance Minister added that all tax slabs have seen a minimum three times increase in tax filing, some even seeing a four-times surge.

“Each tax slab has seen a minimum of three-fold surge in tax filings. Maharashtra continues to be the leader in ITR filings,” she said.