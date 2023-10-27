Urgent Call to Open Citizenship for Hindus Worldwide

Recent studies by reputable organizations such as the "Pew Research Center" have shown a significant drop in the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) among Hindus, particularly in India. Between 2040 and 2050, it is projected to fall below the replacement level, which could impede the growth of the Hindu population. This trend aligns with the United Nations' expectations regarding fertility patterns in India, where a substantial Hindu population resides.
The situation is even more critical in neighboring countries like
Bangladesh, where the Hindu population has steadily decreased from 28% in 1941 to a mere 7.9% in 2022.
Pakistan, the once-thriving Hindu community has dwindled from 14% in 1941 to just 1.3% in 1951, a rapid decline over a 5 years only.
Afghanistan, which was once home to a significant number of Hindus and Sikhs, has seen their numbers plummet from around 700,000 in the 1970s to less than 7,000 today.
Dr. Raizada emphasizes the urgent need for the Indian government to open its doors to Hindus from across the world. The BJP government had promised such a move, yet it remains unfulfilled. Failure to take action now could result in the disappearance of Hindu communities from countries other than India.
Dr. Raizada urges the government to honor its commitment, thereby providing a safe haven for Hindus who face discrimination and persecution in their home countries. It is essential to preserve the rich cultural heritage and diversity that Hindu communities bring to the world.
Loksena Hind calls upon the Indian government to open citizenship for Hindus globally, not just as a political promise but as a humanitarian duty. The time to act is now to ensure the continued existence and prosperity of Hindu communities around the world.
By-
Shubham Thorat,
Party Coordinator
Loksena Hind Party