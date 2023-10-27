Urgent Call to Open Citizenship for Hindus Worldwide

Recent studies by reputable organizations such as the "Pew Research Center" have shown a significant drop in the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) among Hindus, particularly in India. Between 2040 and 2050, it is projected to fall below the replacement level, which could impede the growth of the Hindu population. This trend aligns with the United Nations' expectations regarding fertility patterns in India, where a substantial Hindu population resides.

The situation is even more critical in neighboring countries like

Bangladesh, where the Hindu population has steadily decreased from 28% in 1941 to a mere 7.9% in 2022.

Pakistan, the once-thriving Hindu community has dwindled from 14% in 1941 to just 1.3% in 1951, a rapid decline over a 5 years only.