Offering all help to attacked Indian student's family to fly to US: Valparaiso Univ

The Valparaiso University in the US state of Indiana has said that the attack on its 24-year-old student from Telangana has left them "shocked and saddened" and they are offering all assistance to fly the victim's family to the country.

Varun Raj Pucha, who was studying computing and information sciences in Valparaiso University, has been battling for his life after a 24-year-old man drove a knife into his head at a public gym last week.

He was rushed to a hospital in Fort Wayne where the doctors attending him reportedly gave a zero to 5 per cent chance of survival as the knife was driven into his temple and ultimately the brain stem.

“We are shocked and saddened by the attack on Varun Raj Pucha. At Valparaiso University, we consider each other family, and this incident is horrifying for us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his friends and family,” Jose Padilla, the university’s president, said in a statement published in the Chicago Tribune.

The University said they are cooperating with the police in the investigations and also offering all possible assistance to fly Varun's family to the US.

“In addition to our thoughts and prayers, the University and Valpo Community are offering all assistance and resources available to help Varun’s family get to the United States as quickly as possible,” Michael Fenton, the University's Director of Communications said.

Varun's department head at the University described him as a "polite" and "conscious student" who was focused on achieving his goals.

“Varun has always been a very conscious student, grateful for the opportunity to study in the United States, and focused on achieving his academic and professional goals,” said George Pati, head of Varun's programme at Valparaiso University.