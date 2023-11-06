Loksena Hindi takes bold action against the Air pollution crisis in Delhi

Loksena Hind firmly believes that these statistics highlight the urgent need for accountability and action. The FIR filed by the party seeks to hold responsible those entrusted with safeguarding the environment and public health. However, it is with deep concern that Loksena Hind reports a delay in the proceedings at Parliament Street Police Station. After initially acknowledging the gravity of the matter, the police station incharge left abruptly, and after an hour, they refused to file the FIR against CM Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. The party suspects political pressure may be influencing these actions. Loksena Hind remains unwavering in its commitment to serving the people of Delhi and addressing the dire air pollution crisis in the NCT. The party calls for a thorough investigation into the allegations of criminal negligence and urges the law enforcement authorities to uphold the principles of justice and accountability.

