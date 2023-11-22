Kerala dentist wins 5th IRONMAN title

Kerala dentist, Flemingson Lazarus, has won the 5th IRONMAN title which was held in Melbourne, Australia.

IRONMAN is a title awarded by World Triathlon Corporation to a triathlete who completes the event within stipulated cut-off timing, all done in succession on a single day.

For 52 year-old Kerala dentist, this was his fifth successful title after winning it previously in Malaysia, Finland, Egypt and the U.S in June this year.

“On the race day, the conditions were very tough. There were strong winds and cold temperatures but I was able to complete it in within 6:43: 43 hours,” Lazarus said.

The events consists of 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycling and 21.1 km running.

“I have won the title one more time. I have done it five times now. I aim for winning the IRONMAN title in each continent. I hope, I will be able to do it,” said Lazarus. IANS/VB