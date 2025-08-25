Greater Noida dowry murder: Nikki's brother-in-law caught; third arrest so far

Greater Noida, Aug 25 Rohit Bhati, brother-in-law of Nikki, the woman who died after she was assaulted and set on fire at her in-laws' home in Greater Noida, has been arrested.

This is the third arrest in this case so far, as earlier on Sunday, the police arrested Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, and her mother-in-law, Daya Bhati.

The matter came to light on Thursday night after Fortis Hospital informed the police that a woman had been admitted with severe burn injuries. Doctors at Fortis referred her to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital due to her critical condition. However, she died on the way before receiving further treatment.

Following the incident, Nikki's family members arrived at the police station in large numbers, demanding strict action. The police arrested Vipin and Daya on Sunday; however, Rohit and his father, Satveer, were absconding.

Additionally, Vipin was also shot in the leg when he tried to escape police custody on Sunday. According to the officials, Vipin tried to escape by snatching a police officer's pistol near the Sirsa Chowk in Greater Noida, and the police team chased him. During this, the police opened fire and shot him in the leg.