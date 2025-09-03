Stubborn for a cause: How a Dalit mother is waging a war to let her son rest in peace

By Gokul Vannan

Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu: After taking inspiration from American political theorist Gene Sharp, Issa Amro, known popularly as Palestinian Gandhi, developed his theory of “ability to be stubborn” in waging a non-violent struggle against the Israeli Army. In contrast, the stubbornness of Priya P (36), a Dalit mother from Tamil Nadu, to bring the real culprits in the torture and killing of her child before the law is hardwired.

It all began on December 29, 2022, when Tambaram Railway Protection Force arrested Gokul Sree (17) in an alleged theft case and produced him before the District Juvenile Justice Board. On the evening of December 30, he was lodged at the Government Observation Home (GOH), Chengalpattu.

The criminal complaint Priya lodged against Balaji, the then Chengalpattu GOH manager, Sivakumar, the then district child protection officer, and then GOH staff Saraswathi and Shanti at Chengalpattu Town Police Station on January 11, 2023, said that she was illegally confined for three days since December 31, 2022, and forced to sign on a blank paper to cover up her son’s custodial death.

“It has been more than a year, but the police have not registered a First Information Report [FIR] on my complaint,” she bemoaned.

Priya had approached the Social Defence Department, but in vain. “Instead of acting on her complaint, the then department director, S Valarmathi [now joint secretary, Social Welfare Department], transferred Balaji to State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Chennai, and Sivakumar to a government school in Villupuram as headmaster within a few days of the incident. The two accused women were transferred to Kancheepuram GOH,” claimed Joint Action Against Custodial Torture (JAACT) state coordinator I Aseer, who has been assisting Priya in her battle. JAACT comprises 72 organisations, including NGOs, trade unions and political parties.

On December 31, 2022, GOH superintendent S Mohan filed a complaint at the Chengalpattu town police. It said Gokul Sree suffered seizures and was admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH), Chengalpattu, where doctors declared him brought dead. Recording his complaint, the police registered a case under Section 176 (1A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on the same day.

As police did not make any progress in the investigation even after Gokul Sree’s postmortem was completed on January 3, JAACT members along with Priya submitted a detailed representation to the then Collector Ragunathan and then superintendent of police [SP] Dr Pradeep on January 11.

However it was only after JAACT members — Manithaneya Makkal Katchi MLA M H Jawahirullah and VCK MLA Aloor Shanavas — took up the issue with Chief Minister M K Stalin that the police changed the section to 302 of IPC (murder) from section 176 (1A) and arrested Chengalpattu GOH superintendent Mohan (30), assistant superintendent of prison P Vidhyasagar (33), GOH barber Anast Raj (29), wardens D Vijayakumar (30) and M Saranraj (36), and teacher R Chandrababu (39) on January 14. However, Balaji and others remained unaffected.

A ray of hope to bring them before the law emerged when the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) conducted an inquiry on January 19, and the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took suo motu cognisance and conducted an inquiry on February 6 last year. “The officials of both NCPCR and SHRC promised me that all the accused would be punished, but their enthusiasm faded away within a few days,” Priya claimed.

This reporter sought clarification from Valarmathi, but there was no response. NCPCR also did not respond to calls. When contacted, SHRC member Justice V Kannadasan said that he will make another visit to Chengalpattu soon to assess the progress made by the police in the case.