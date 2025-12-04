Putin to Visit India on December 4–5 for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 4 and 5, 2025, to attend the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit. This will be his first trip to New Delhi since the Russia–Ukraine conflict began. The summit is expected to inject new momentum into bilateral ties, and the visit comes as India and Russia complete 25 years of their strategic partnership. Putin last visited India four years ago.
During the two-day visit, he will hold official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Droupadi Murmu will also meet him and host a formal dinner in his honour. The visit will allow both sides to review the progress of their partnership, identify new areas of cooperation under their ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,’ and discuss key regional and global developments.
Putin is expected to land in Delhi on the evening of December 4. According to sources, he will have dinner with Prime Minister Modi soon after his arrival. On the morning of December 5, he will be given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a visit to Rajghat to pay tribute at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial. He will then attend the Annual Summit at Hyderabad House and participate in another event at Bharat Mandapam. In the evening, President Murmu will host a banquet in his honour.
The two leaders have already met once this year at the SCO Summit in China, where Prime Minister Modi was even seen sharing a car with President Putin. Ahead of the upcoming visit, Putin’s security team has made extensive arrangements and is transporting the Aurus Senat — his heavily armoured luxury limousine — from Moscow specifically for the trip.
Defence cooperation is expected to be a major focus of the talks, especially Russia’s proposal to supply India with two to three additional S-400 air-defence regiments, known domestically as the Sudarshan Chakra. Beyond defence, energy and trade are also expected to feature prominently. With Western sanctions limiting its markets, Russia is keen to increase trade with India, including crude oil, fighter jets, and missile systems. Overall, Putin’s visit is poised to shape the next phase of India–Russia relations and further strengthen their longstanding partnership.