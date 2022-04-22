J&k's District to start a unique Bat crafting course

A unique bat crafting course will begin in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district for skill enhancement to generate meaningful employment opportunities for the youth, officials said on Monday.

Bat Crafting Course is a unique four-week course offered by the District Skill Committee (DSC), Anantnag, in collaboration with District Industries Centre, Anantnag through the bat-manufacturing industry.

The course structure has been designed with a strong focus on practical training of the candidates, along with a brief theoretical overview of the local bat industry.

The theory classes shall be conducted at CFC Sether and the practical training shall be imparted at the nearby bat-manufacturing units. The first batch of the course shall be limited to 30 trainees and post-completion of the course, they shall receive certification by the District Skill Committee, Anantnag.

Post their certification; candidates shall be encouraged to take up an apprenticeship at any bat manufacturing unit for four weeks.

Admission to the course is on a first come first serve basis and willing candidates can apply online.

The training is being provided free of cost. The candidates must have passed 8th class and should be more than 16 years old. The length of the course is four weeks.

The training module covers various topics including the origin and history of the local bat industry, types of wood used in boat manufacturing, seasoning of willow, shaping of the raw bat using compression, and Quality control (including weight, balance, punch & finish).

The first batch of training will start on April 26. (AA/IANS)