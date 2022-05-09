Do I Need Engine Protection Cover on Car Insurance?

By- Rifat SF

Vehicles are a big investment, especially cars. The reason what makes cars so important is that like houses, they are a necessity. We use them every day for our commute. So it is natural to protect this investment with the proper insurance coverage. But even with the best auto insurance policies, there’s a limit to what you can protect. Some parts of the car, such as the engine, are prone to breakdown. This breakdown can cause your breakdown because they cost a ton! To save yourself from this dilemma, there’s something called Engine Protection Cover.

Before we get into details about engine protection cover, let’s take a look at the different vehicle insurance policies available in the US. There are three major types of auto insurance:

Liability Insurance

Collision Insurance

Comprehensive Insurance



Liability Insurance covers the damage done by your car to another’s car or property in an accident. This insurance will not cover your damages and is mandatory in every state except two.

Collision Insurance is exactly like Liability Insurance (even in cost) and it covers the damages to your car in an accident. If you hit someone’s car or hit a tree, the damages will be covered by collision insurance.

Comprehensive Insurance is like a natural calamity and accident protection coverage. It covers all the damages that happen from accidents that are not your fault. It includes hurricanes, hailstorms, a tree falling on your car, riot, etc.

But what happens when there’s some accidental damage to the engine of your car? The cost of fixing a broken engine is very high, after all, it is one of the most important parts of the car. This is where Engine Protection Coverage comes in.

What is Engine Protection Coverage?

Engine Protection Coverage is an add-on to the existing car insurance policy that adds protection to the car’s engine. This coverage usually covers the labor charges, even the cost of materials in some cases. Not just the engine, but it also covers the gearbox, crankshaft, and other peripheral parts. While the damage that is covered in this add-on might differ from insurer to insurer, it generally stays the same.