General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets US officials, India and China topic of discussion

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed matters related to India, China, and Afghanistan in his meetings with top US administration officials on his recent visit to Washington, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

The army chief left for Pakistan after concluding his week-long visit to America, where he held meetings with top US officials.

Sources said that General Bajwa told the US officials that Pakistan seeks an early resolution of the Kashmir issue, Geo News reported.

He also called for improvement in bilateral relations, trade, and investment between Pakistan and the US.