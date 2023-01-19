Time for PoJK to reunite with India?

Haider emphasised that Gilgit-Baltistan should be given an official set-up on the pattern of so-called AJK "so as to make good of its deprivations of the past more than seven decades"." He also took strong exception to the AJK government, by saying that there did not exist anything by the name of government in the territory. There is thus a very strong narrative developing in PoJK towards disillusionment of people of the region with Pakistan. Despite being under the Pakistani jackboot for over 70 years, Islamabad has done little to give the people of PoJK any rights and development. This is the primary reason for people of the region protesting against Pakistan and more recently seeking re-unification with India.

(SJ/IANS)