NIA court awards 5 yrs rigorous imprisonment to one in Hizbul Mujahideen case

A special NIA court in Guwahati awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment to one Md. Saidul Alam in connection with a case related to the formation of a module of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), a banned terrorist organisation.



According to official information, the NIA had recently filed a charge sheet on March 11 against five accused in the case.



Two accused, Md. Sahnawaj Alom alias Shahnawaj and Md. Omar Faruque alias Omar Faruk, were earlier held guilty in the case.



The NIA investigations have revealed that the convicted accused had conspired with one Kamruj Zaman to establish a HM module in Assam.



Between 2017 and 2018, they had organised a series of meetings in various mosques such as Milonpur Masjid, Islampur Masjid and Solmari Masjid, in and around Assam's Jamunamukh area.