Article 370 case one of the biggest challenges facing the institution of judiciary: Sajad Lone

"Per se the affidavit filed by the Central government focuses on issues post abrogation. What will eventually be discussed in the court is the legal pathway to abrogation not the so called perceived political or law and order benefits post abrogation.Whether abrogation of Article 370 is good or bad for J and K is not what the Apex court has to decide. They have to decide whether it was good or bad in law”, Lone said in a statement.

Lone further said that Article 370, in essence a form of federalism and a power-sharing arrangement, has been slandered and defamed beyond recognition.

He however asserted that clamour for federalism will progressively gain momentum over time.