J&K is shining after four years of Article 370 abrogation

Four years from the abrogation of Article 370, it is a new dawn in Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Territory has been all round development in the last four years. From economy to infrastructure development everything rose to a different level. Worth mentioning that people’s quality of life in the Union Territory have become much better.

Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Manoj Sinha had said that J&K's economy has been “living up to the expectation after August 2019.”

“After August 2019, J&K's economy has been living up to the expectation. In FY 2021-22 MSMEs export registered 54 per cent growth and importer-exporter registration has gone up by 173 per cent. Strategic focus on food processing, handicraft & organic products has stimulated the economic growth,” Sinha said in a tweet.

He said J&K has one of the fastest-growing horticulture markets in the country. “Our strengths in natural resources & skilled workforce, best in class incentives through new Industrial scheme are well known and makes J&K an ideal MSME destination.”

Sinha said new strength, resilience and global competitiveness of MSMEs will make India a preferred destination for manufacturing for the world.

In an official handout, the government said that over the last three years, “the pace of execution of developmental schemes has increased five times on account of resurgent institutional framework.”

“Similarly, grass root democratic institutions like panchayats and urban local bodies have been empowered to actively participate in the decision-making process to cater to the needs of common citizens,” it said.

“In the last two years, the government has endeavoured to develop areas which had remained neglected till now. Dalits, tribals and socio-economically backward classes have benefited from an equitable governance system, so have the women of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” it added.

The Government said the Union Territory has “achieved new horizons of success in the field of business, economy, education, culture and sports.”

The aspirations of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have been synchronized with the aspirations of the country today.