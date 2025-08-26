Four killed in heavy rainfall in Doda, flood situation deteriorates in Jammu

Jammu, At least four people were killed on Tuesday in heavy downpour in J&K’s Doda district, and the overall flood situation deteriorated in Jammu division due to incessant rainfall during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that two people were killed after their house collapsed, while two others died in flash floods triggered by continuous rainfall in Doda district.

“There has been considerable damage to residential structures and other property in several areas. The district administration is on high alert, and rescue and relief operations are underway,” officials said.

Authorities have urged residents, especially those living in low-lying and hilly areas, to remain cautious as intermittent rainfall continues to lash.

Incessant rain has swollen most rivers, streams and seasonal waterways in the Jammu division, and major rivers like Tawi and Ravi are flowing above the danger mark.

Officials said that at 9.15 a.m., the Tawi River was flowing at 24.97 ft while the flood level in the river is 20 ft, and the evacuation level is fixed at 23.4 ft.

In the Kathua district, the Ravi River has overflown its banks at many places, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas including Bagthali, Massos Pur, Keerian Gandial, Barni, Dhanna, Dhanore, Karyali villages and adjoining areas. Residents of these areas have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

The water level of the Ujh River in Kathua district is also approaching the danger mark, while the Basantar River in Samba district has crossed the danger mark.