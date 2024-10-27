Chalkari, the land of unrequited promises and unjust transition

Unjust transition: "Just Transition sounds good in speeches. But what we need first is a just revival," Vishal Kumar (41) is brutally honest when describing the condition of his village Chalkari.

Located in Peterwar block of Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, Chalkari is neither here nor there, literally, when it comes to development. The village is surrounded by River Damodar on the east, west and north and comes under the Bokaro and Kargali coal mine area.

The 1980s heralded change when Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) acquired village land in three phases for mining. It came about after an expert committee on extracting medium coking coal located in 6,436 acres comprising a railway line, River Damodar and neighbouring villages of Chalkari, Khetko, Angwali, Jhunjhko, Pichhri, Phusro, Jaridih and others recommended rerouting of the railway line and the river in 1976.

Known as Damodar and Rail Diversion (DR&RD) Project, the idea was to launch coal mining in the area after diverting the river and railway line. In 1982, an Eastern Railway project worth Rs 15.93 crore was approved to redirect the railway line between Jarangdih and Phusro. However, delays in acquiring land and addressing rehabilitation issues slowed progress.

By 1991, the project’s cost was updated to Rs 48.78 crore, with completion expected by December 2000, extending beyond the original deadline of June 1997. A 2015 government report noted the cost had ballooned to Rs 2,583.31 crore, with estimated mineable reserves of 69.26 million tonnes.

Catch-22 situation

Throughout the course of these ‘positive’ developments, hopes and promises of a better future kept the people of Chalkari and neighbouring villages going. They were assured of employment, resettlement and a stake in the anticipated industrial advancements if they gave up their lands for the project.

Kumar clearly remembers the hype and hope over CCL jobs while growing up. “Almost every teenager felt that two acres of land could get them a job in CCL. In fact, this was the reason most of the children had formal education,” he says.

Kumar was the only student in Chalkari to pass the matriculation examination in 1998, a time when he saw the elders of the family losing hope on CCL jobs. So, he decided to get a job himself. Today, he works at ESIC Medical College, Mumbai, as a junior medical laboratory technologist. Unlike him, some others who got a diploma degree in coal mining have been jobless for over a decade.

Manohar Nayak (50) had just passed 12th board exam when the DR&RD Project idea came up. “My name was present on the list of 450 candidates who were offered jobs in 1993. But then, there was a delay in hiring.”

"We gave away two acres each, hoping for a better future. Now, decades later, we are left with no land, no jobs and no future,” says Nayak. His elder brother is employed at CCL, but Nayak and his younger brother did not make it. Still jobless, Manohar is Chalkari panchayat incharge of a national political party.

“At the time of land acquisition, CCL had promised 1,700 jobs to the displaced. However, only 632 jobs were provided, and the project subsequently stalled,” Kashinath Kewat, general secretary, Visthaapit Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti, an organisation fighting for the rights of those displaced by mining in Bokaro, tells 101Reporters.

A CCL official on condition of anonymity says that compensation was provided only for 748.8 acres of land.

Girbala Devi (45), a homemaker, is among the many villagers awaiting compensation and the job promised. “If the job had been provided, would we be living like this?” Devi retorts, when asked if her late father-in-law Inju Singh had managed to get a job in exchange for land.

“His [Inju Singh’s] employment was cancelled a few days after it appeared on the list. It was said that he will be employed later. But that day never came, and we never got the full compensation,” adds Devi’s husband Dubraj Singh (50), who belongs to Other Backward Caste and works as a daily wage labourer for Rs 300 to 400 per day. He gets only 10 to 15 days of work in a month. The couple has a polio-affected child.

The family lives in a mud house in Chalkari South panchayat, which does not even get drinking water supply. They make do with underground water extracted from a hand pump. Like them, around 10,000 residents of Chalkari South and North live without basic infrastructure, such as uninterrupted power supply, clean drinking water and hospitals, despite CCL's rehabilitation and resettlement plans.

Village head Akleshwar Thakur tells 101Reporters that despite numerous discussions and memorandums to the CCL general manager, and chairman and managing director, requesting basic services, the village received nothing but assurances. Frustrated villagers even gheraoed the CCL General Manager Office, Kargali, on March 8, 2023, but without any success.