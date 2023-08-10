Internship Opportunity at NewsGram

NewsGram has brought an internship opportunity for undergraduate students. This internship is Work From Home (WFH) based.
Are you in your first year of graduation and want to learn how to write news? So Newsgram is with you. You will get an opportunity to enhance your writing skills and meet new people, which will be helpful in your personality development.
What you will learn:
News editing
Qualities of creative and interesting writing
Social media
SEO friendly article writing
What will you have to do during the internship?
Writing and editing 4-5 interesting articles daily
Taking monthly interviews
15 short interviews through pre built google forms
Submitting your articles on social media and MedBound
Duration of Internship: 3 Months (Work From Home (WFH))
You will have to give 4-5 hours daily.
Who can apply?
Those who are in their first or second year of graduation and want an experience of creative writing in field of media or journalism.
After successfully completing this internship you will get:
Certificate
Letter of Recommendation
How to apply?
To apply, visit https://www.newsgram.com/internshipNGE and fill out the form.
