Internship Opportunity at NewsGram

NewsGram has brought an internship opportunity for undergraduate students. This internship is Work From Home (WFH) based.

Are you in your first year of graduation and want to learn how to write news? So Newsgram is with you. You will get an opportunity to enhance your writing skills and meet new people, which will be helpful in your personality development.

What you will learn:

News editing

Qualities of creative and interesting writing

Social media

SEO friendly article writing

What will you have to do during the internship?

Writing and editing 4-5 interesting articles daily

Taking monthly interviews

15 short interviews through pre built google forms

Submitting your articles on social media and MedBound

Duration of Internship: 3 Months (Work From Home (WFH))

You will have to give 4-5 hours daily.

Who can apply?

Those who are in their first or second year of graduation and want an experience of creative writing in field of media or journalism.

After successfully completing this internship you will get:

Certificate

Letter of Recommendation

How to apply?

To apply, visit https://www.newsgram.com/internshipNGE and fill out the form.