Victims eligible for compensation under the SC/ST Act only after conviction: Allahabad HC

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has ruled that victims under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act are entitled to compensation only on conviction of the accused and not merely on the filing of FIR or submission of the charge sheet in the court.

The high court also ordered to send a copy of the order to the chief secretary, additional chief secretary (Home), and additional chief secretary (social welfare department) of the state government for necessary compliance.

Expressing concern over the misuse of the SC/ST Act, a single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh observed, "The Court is noticing this trend every day in a large number of cases that after receiving compensation from the state government the complainant enters into compromise with the accused for quashing of the proceedings."

"A petition is filed under Section 482 CrPC to quash the proceedings based on compromise arrived at between the parties," said the court.

The judge said, "This court is of the view that taxpayers' money is being misused in this process. It would be appropriate to disburse the compensation only on conviction of the accused and not on the filing of the FIR and submission of the charge sheet."