Milk war: K’taka decides not to expand Nandini outlets in Kerala

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has decided not to expand Nandini outlets in neighbouring Kerala following strong objection by the Vijayan government, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The decision was made following talks between Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchu Rani and KMF CEO.

Nandini milk and milk related products are sold in huge quantities across Kerala. The brand is popular, especially in the bordering districts of Karnataka such as Kasargod.

However, the decision has left a large number of Kannada people, who live in Kerala border regions, disappointed. The decision has been taken as per the directions of the newly elected Congress government in Karnataka.

Earlier, Kerala had objected to the sale of milk, curd and other dairy products by the Karnataka Milk Federation run by the Karnataka government. The neighbouring state complained of the Kerala Milk Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) brand Milma being affected by the sale of Nandini products.