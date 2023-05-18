Newborn found abandoned in tapioca field in Kerala district

"I picked up the baby and informed the local police station. The newborn might have been abandoned just before sunrise. The baby appeared to be a day or two old. Soon, police arrived and took possession of the baby," said Manoj.



The baby has now been admitted at the local state-run hospital at Thiruvalla and the Child Welfare Committee has taken over its custody.



Meanwhile, the local police have begun a probe to locate the newborn's parents. [IANS/NS]