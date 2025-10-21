Kerala HC Seeks Probe into Larger Conspiracy in Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Kochi Oct 21: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the SIT to investigate whether a larger conspiracy was involved in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

It was the High Court which appointed the SIT early this month and gave six weeks to complete the probe and also instructed it to apprise the Court on the progress in the investigation.

On Tuesday the SIT head appeared before a closed court room and he was asked about the progress of the investigation.

According to the preliminary investigation report, evidence suggests that a conspiracy was indeed behind the gold theft.

The Court is understood to have questioned why the investigation had not progressed further despite this finding.

The SIT confirmed that the gold theft at Sabarimala was carried out as planned.

The case has been adjourned for further hearing on November 15.

The SIT has registered two separate FIRs and have arraigned 10 people as the accused, with sponsor Unnikrishnan Potti as the first accused.