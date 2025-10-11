Ladakh’s melting glaciers and dry streams are triggering a women’s health crisis

For Dolkar, treatment rarely breaks the cycle. “The infections keep returning,” she said. “It’s linked to unhygienic conditions and the lack of clean water during migration.”

Life in these windswept highlands is harsh. With little water and no nearby medical centres, women remain trapped in recurring reproductive health problems.

“Most women are given antibiotics,” said Dr Padma Dolma, a gynaecologist at Leh’s Sonam Norboo Hospital. “Specific infections are hard to detect because there are no laboratories or microbiologists outside Leh. Our nurses use VIA screening — a visual inspection with acetic acid to spot abnormal bacterial growth — and refer women with symptoms to the district hospital. Many are given Metronidazole or Doxycycline.”

For Ladakh’s nomadic women, these infections are not just medical issues but symptoms of a drying climate.

Living in heat and scarcity

In the vast, mountainous landscape of Ladakh, herds of pashmina goats move slowly across the slopes like a line of ants. For Kunzes Dolma (45), each day begins with a trek to graze them, a task she cannot avoid.