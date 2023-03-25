Man receives a message for hoisting the Khalistani flag in place of Tricolour at Pragati Maidan

Delhi Police has registered an FIR after a man received a threat message wherein someone was allegedly talking about replacing the Indian flag with a Khalistani flag at Pragati Maidan in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.



According to police, in the message, the pro-Khalistan supporter was talking about taking over Pragati Maidan and putting a Khalistani flag atop of it. Later, the person allegedly also talked about 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh.



A First Information Report (FIR) under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at IGI Airport police station.



A senior police officer said the case has been transferred to the Special Cell of Delhi Police for further probe.



According to the man, he received the message on March 23. In the pre-recorded message, the Khalistan supporter was talking about Pragati Maidan and removing the national flag and installing the Khalistan flag. They were also talking about Amritpal Singh.



"A call was received around 3 a.m. at IGI police station regarding the threat. The caller, a lawyer at the Supreme Court, was contacted by the police team," as per the FIR accessed by IANS.



"During the enquiry, he narrated the facts and said that he had already departed for Mumbai by flight from Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport. He had received a call at around 2 a.m. while he was waiting at Terminal 2 for his flight," read the FIR. (KB/IANS)