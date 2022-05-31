Lifestyle

Milk-based coffee recipes

Tierra is a unique blend of as many as 20 different coffees, selected from the best beans and toasted with care. The coffee that highlights the characteristics of its places of origin: Brazil, Colombia, Central America and India, is sustainable even throughout its supply chain. Here are a few exclusive recipes to try out:
NewsGram Desk

By: Abdul Sahid Khan

Healthy honey coffee smoothie

> Ingredients

- Shot of Espresso

- 100 ml milk

- 2 tsp honey

- 60 ml soya cream

- 1 ripe bananas, frozen

- 1 tbsp chocolate syrup

- 4 ice cubes

> Directions

- Combine the coffee and honey with the water and stir.

- Tip the brewed coffee, cream, bananas, syrup and ice cubes into the blender.

- Blend until smooth.

- Pour into a glass and drizzle over a little more chocolate syrup if you like.

Blueberry and Honey coffee smoothie

> Ingredients

- Shot of Espresso

- 150 ml chilled milk

- 2 tsp honey

- 100 g fresh blueberries

- 50 gm rolled oats

- 4 ice cubes

> Directions

- Combine the coffee, milk, oats, blueberries, and honey into a blender.

- Blend until smooth.

- Pour into a glass and top with a few whole blueberries.

Marshmallows mocha

> Ingredients

- Shot of Espresso

- 20 ml milk

- 5-6 marshmallows

- 2 tbsp caramel sauce

- Whipped cream

- 2 tbsp chocolate sauce

> Directions

- Take a shot of Espresso in a mug.

- If you making it at cafe just froth the milk like latte, Heat the milk or cream in the microwave until hot but not boiling (about 30 seconds).

- Add the espresso and give it a thorough mix with chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce.

- Fill the mug with hot and frothed milk. Put generous amount of whipped cream.

- Drizzle with lots of chocolate sauce and top with marshmallows.

Cinnamon Almond cappuccino

> Ingredients

- Shot of Espresso

- 150 ml almond milk

- Cinnamon powder

- Nutmeg (just for taste)

- Sugar to taste

> Directions

- Take a shots of espresso and starch it with hot water, half fill the mug.

- Steam and Froth almond milk, until doubled in volume.

- Pour it like Cappuccino, Sprinkle over a dash of cinnamon and very little nutmeg. Enjoy.

Red Velvet Latte

> Ingredients

- Shot of Espresso

- 350 ml milk

- 20gm milk/white chocolate

- 10 ml vanilla syrup

- Few drop red food colouring

- Whipped cream

- White chocolate shavings (Garnish)

> Directions

- Take a shot of espresso in a glass mug, Add in the chocolate and stir to melt.

- Add a drop food colouring and stir to combine.

- Pour steam and frothed milk like cappuccino.

- Mix two drop of food colouring into soy cream and whip it.

- Pour good amount of whipped cream over cappuccino.

- Sprinkle over some white chocolate shavings.

Indian Spicy Mocha

> Ingredients

- Shot of Espresso

- 180 ml milk

- 15 ml chocolate sauce

- Cinnamon powder

- Ground cardamom

- Ground nutmeg

> Directions

- Steam and froth the milk.

- Take a shot of espresso in a cup, add chocolate sauce, and ground spices to your espresso.

- Pour the hot milk and just like latte. Enjoy.

(Recipes curated by Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

(AS/IANS)

