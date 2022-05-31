Milk-based coffee recipes

By: Abdul Sahid Khan
Tierra is a unique blend of as many as 20 different coffees, selected from the best beans and toasted with care. The coffee that highlights the characteristics of its places of origin: Brazil, Colombia, Central America and India, is sustainable even throughout its supply chain. Here are a few exclusive recipes to try out:
Healthy honey coffee smoothie
- Shot of Espresso
- 100 ml milk
- 2 tsp honey
- 60 ml soya cream
- 1 ripe bananas, frozen
- 1 tbsp chocolate syrup
- 4 ice cubes
- Combine the coffee and honey with the water and stir.
- Tip the brewed coffee, cream, bananas, syrup and ice cubes into the blender.
- Blend until smooth.
- Pour into a glass and drizzle over a little more chocolate syrup if you like.
Blueberry and Honey coffee smoothie
- Shot of Espresso
- 150 ml chilled milk
- 2 tsp honey
- 100 g fresh blueberries
- 50 gm rolled oats
- 4 ice cubes
- Combine the coffee, milk, oats, blueberries, and honey into a blender.
- Blend until smooth.
- Pour into a glass and top with a few whole blueberries.
Marshmallows mocha
- Shot of Espresso
- 20 ml milk
- 5-6 marshmallows
- 2 tbsp caramel sauce
- Whipped cream
- 2 tbsp chocolate sauce
- Take a shot of Espresso in a mug.
- If you making it at cafe just froth the milk like latte, Heat the milk or cream in the microwave until hot but not boiling (about 30 seconds).
- Add the espresso and give it a thorough mix with chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce.
- Fill the mug with hot and frothed milk. Put generous amount of whipped cream.
- Drizzle with lots of chocolate sauce and top with marshmallows.
Cinnamon Almond cappuccino
- Shot of Espresso
- 150 ml almond milk
- Cinnamon powder
- Nutmeg (just for taste)
- Sugar to taste
- Take a shots of espresso and starch it with hot water, half fill the mug.
- Steam and Froth almond milk, until doubled in volume.
- Pour it like Cappuccino, Sprinkle over a dash of cinnamon and very little nutmeg. Enjoy.
Red Velvet Latte
- Shot of Espresso
- 350 ml milk
- 20gm milk/white chocolate
- 10 ml vanilla syrup
- Few drop red food colouring
- Whipped cream
- White chocolate shavings (Garnish)
- Take a shot of espresso in a glass mug, Add in the chocolate and stir to melt.
- Add a drop food colouring and stir to combine.
- Pour steam and frothed milk like cappuccino.
- Mix two drop of food colouring into soy cream and whip it.
- Pour good amount of whipped cream over cappuccino.
- Sprinkle over some white chocolate shavings.
Indian Spicy Mocha
- Shot of Espresso
- 180 ml milk
- 15 ml chocolate sauce
- Cinnamon powder
- Ground cardamom
- Ground nutmeg
- Steam and froth the milk.
- Take a shot of espresso in a cup, add chocolate sauce, and ground spices to your espresso.
- Pour the hot milk and just like latte. Enjoy.
(Recipes curated by Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)
(AS/IANS)