Milk-based coffee recipes

Cinnamon Almond cappuccino



> Ingredients



- Shot of Espresso



- 150 ml almond milk



- Cinnamon powder



- Nutmeg (just for taste)



- Sugar to taste



> Directions



- Take a shots of espresso and starch it with hot water, half fill the mug.



- Steam and Froth almond milk, until doubled in volume.



- Pour it like Cappuccino, Sprinkle over a dash of cinnamon and very little nutmeg. Enjoy.



Red Velvet Latte



> Ingredients



- Shot of Espresso



- 350 ml milk



- 20gm milk/white chocolate



- 10 ml vanilla syrup



- Few drop red food colouring



- Whipped cream



- White chocolate shavings (Garnish)



> Directions



- Take a shot of espresso in a glass mug, Add in the chocolate and stir to melt.



- Add a drop food colouring and stir to combine.



- Pour steam and frothed milk like cappuccino.



- Mix two drop of food colouring into soy cream and whip it.



- Pour good amount of whipped cream over cappuccino.



- Sprinkle over some white chocolate shavings.



Indian Spicy Mocha

> Ingredients



- Shot of Espresso



- 180 ml milk



- 15 ml chocolate sauce



- Cinnamon powder



- Ground cardamom



- Ground nutmeg



> Directions



- Steam and froth the milk.



- Take a shot of espresso in a cup, add chocolate sauce, and ground spices to your espresso.



- Pour the hot milk and just like latte. Enjoy.



(Recipes curated by Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

(AS/IANS)