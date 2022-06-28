4 Types Of Major Air Conditioners To Consider Buying

By: Wine Alex

Buying an air conditioner can be very confusing, especially if it's your first time buying one. There are so many factors to consider, from its shape and size, your budget, and most importantly what is your need. There is a wide variation in the quality and features of each air conditioner, and all types come with its pros and cons.

To help you find the right type, here is a thorough guide that covers all major types of air conditioner units for you to consider!

Window Air Conditioners

Window air conditioners used to be a type of a popular aircon to lower the temperature in tiny spaces. They come with an integrated compressor, condenser, coil, and evaporator. Since window air conditioners are made to fit inside windows, typically installing them doesn't require any home alterations. Window air conditioners are also inexpensive to purchase.

But if you plan for your air conditioner to cool several rooms at once or rather a very big space, then a split or ducted system can be a better option because they tend to be more effective.

Multi-Head Split Air Conditioners

Modern homes frequently have these types of air conditioners. It is called split systems because they have two units—one kept within the house and the other outdoors. These types contain one outdoor compressor and multiple internal units that can be put in different rooms of your house.

When arranging the design of your room, it's crucial to keep in mind that the indoor units of the Multi-Head Split Air Conditioners frequently hang high on your walls. These types of air conditioner units are often smaller in size than the ducted type. This is because it used a piping tool to connect rather than large ducts (which are often found in air conditioners with ducted systems). But even so, the indoor unit of this type is more visible than the vents of ductless systems.

The costs of multi-head split air conditioners are rather expensive than most types, but it is not as expensive as the ducted air conditioner. But for a long run, this type of air conditioner is typically more cost-effective. To use this type of air conditioner, your home will need to be slightly modified, because the maintenance will need to make holes in the walls to insert the pipes.

Ducted Air Conditioner

The central air conditioner type or more commonly referred to as ducted air conditioning, might be the most effective type of air conditioner to be used on any occasion. A ducted system has a large compressor on the outside, and an internal evaporative unit that will help to bring cold air to many rooms through the vents. An air conditioner with a ducted system requires your house to be significantly modified. Because the installation is more difficult to do, then you will probably need to pay more for this.

These systems work well for controlling the temperature throughout a big building. Though this type will need a sizable compressor on the outside, it will be hard to spot the aircon inside the building, except for the vents.

Portable Air Conditioners

If you only require cool air in one particular room, this type of air conditioner will give you a wonderful advantage. They are certainly more small and easy to move than other types of air conditioners. If you move frequently, have a very tiny room, or don't intend to use the air conditioner frequently, you can buy this type. Though the cost of portable air conditioners is usually more affordable, they may however end up costing you more because of their electricity usage.

As you can see, there are several types of air conditioners, and each one of them has its own usage. Even though ducted air conditioning might be the most effective option, it wouldn't be appropriate if you want to use it to cool down one room only. Keep in mind that you need to identify your necessities and the features that you want before buying them.

Also, don't forget to make sure that the aircon servicing is done regularly. No matter what type of air conditioner you choose, a regular check-up is needed to prevent any issue from happening or affecting the air conditioner.

