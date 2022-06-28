Everything you need to know about Male Menopause - Andropause

Have you or your partner ever noticed that you are having hot flushes, gaining weight, or impaired sexual function?

These are just a few of the symptoms of male menopause, a health condition that doesn't get much attention.

We all know that women have a fixed ovarian reserve which gradually decreases over time, leading to menopause. Men don't go through menopause, but they face a similar problem as their testosterone levels tend to drop dramatically. And it's called andropause, or just male menopause. As men age, they undergo several changes, from graying of hair to loss of muscle mass. The drop in testosterone levels is one of the most dramatic changes men go through.

"It's not often discussed since there isn't much research on the issue, because you don't die from a decrease in gonadal hormones, and the hormone withdrawal isn't as extreme as in women. When males experience this, there are typically other factors at play, in addition to the decline in hormones such as workplace stress, marriage stress, life management, and lifestyles," said Dr. Anubha Singh, Gynecologist and IVF Expert from Shantah Fertility Centre, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi.

What is Andropause exactly?

The reduction in testosterone levels in males is referred to as male menopause.