Top 7 bad habits that are ruining your nails

Bad Habit #5: Getting Gel Manicures and Gel manicures and pedicures



Gel manicures and pedicures are a great way to keep your nails looking good, but the polish itself isn't exactly healthy for you. A gel mani/pedis wipe out onychocytic - which leads not only in dryness or brittleness due to breaking easily with normal use (as most people put their hands into water frequently), it also causes peeling from harsh chemicals used during the removal process of these Mani/Pedi treatments!



Horrible Habit #6: Choosing Hazardous Nail Lacquer



The chemicals in most nail polish are harmful to your health and can cause brittle nails. Formaldehyde, one such hazardous ingredient that's present in many types of products for beauty like shampoos or lotions (even deodorants!), has been linked with cancer risks by regulatory agencies around the world including here at home - so why put it on your fingers? There are healthier alternatives out there!



Nasty Habit # 7: Picking at Your Polish



Picking at the polish on your fingernails and toenails is one of the top things ruining your nails. When you peel off the paint, you're also peeling off layers of your nail plate - which leaves your nails weak, dry, and covered in patches.



To have beautiful, healthy nails, it's important to avoid these bad habits. Cuticles should not be cut or played with and nail polish should not be worn for weeks on end. These may seem like small things, but they can damage your nails in the long run. Are you guilty of any of these bad habits? If so, it's time to make a change! (AA/IANS)