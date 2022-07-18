Just Funny? Two of the most well-known comics in the world, and their lessons

Usually reviled by irate parents and teachers as a "waste of time and money", comic books have held their own for nearly a century. And as Shakespeare said, there are "tongues in trees, books in the running brooks, sermons in stones, and good in everything", so why not this format? Particularly, when it can have its uses -- even instructional and moral ones.

Say, for instance, showing how humanity has been the same across ages by depicting key contemporary issues in the far past, using stereotypes to evoke laughter, not xenophobia, or become a herald of (that now reviled word) globalization with a balanced portrayal of various ethnicities.

And then for good measure, to demonstrate how humor can continue to work its magic across translations.

Comics originated in the US, and it, along with Japan and its manga, still holds the top position as far as their proliferation -- and its adaptation by other media -- goes. For the purposes above, however, we must turn to another tradition -- the Franco-Belgian, and its two most famous characters -- the diminutive but doughty Gaulish warrior, and the intrepid and globe-trotting boy reporter.

With their well-researched settings, meticulously drawn plots and characters, and of course, abundant wordplay, the Frenchmen Rene Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, and Belgian Georges Remi alias Herge, not only elevated the form to literature but made Asterix and Tintin the world's most well-known Frenchman and Belgian, respectively.

Let us begin with Tintin, whose fans included Satyajit Ray, Steven Spielberg, and Charles de Gaulle, who considered him to be his only serious rival. And then, our hero, in his lunar visit, also made a "discovery" (lunar ice) that was scorned then but would be validated by India's Chandrayaan half a century later.

The two dozen installments of the series have sold hundreds of millions of copies in the more than 70 languages they have been translated into, and the reason is not difficult to ascertain.