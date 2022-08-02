For pet owners, a practical mode of transportation

Travelling with pets can be both challenging and fun. The question of being able to travel with a furry friend via train in India is often asked. It can be one of the best ways to move pets within a shorter distance as travel is becoming safer and more affordable.

The Indian Railways have taken multiple steps to ensure that travelling with your furry friends can be hassle-free. According to Indian Railways, one can travel with one allowable pet in a first-class coupe and a maximum of 2 pets in the cabin.

Aamir Islam, Co-founder of Carry My Pet shares how it can be a viable option for pet parents:

A perfect alternative for possessive pet parents and needy pets: Unlike airlines, where transportation of pets is carried out in isolation (through cargo option), Indian Railways allow passengers to keep their pets with them during the journey. For pet parents who do not want to be away from their pets, travelling by train is a viable alternative.

Trains usually have multiple stops: It gives the perfect opportunity to reduce the anxiety of a travelling pet as they can be taken out on platforms for a walk. Furthermore, in case one is travelling with a senior pet, it is always critical that they are accompanied by the owners at all parts of the journey. Additionally, for pets with a certain medical condition, trains are the only option for them to travel with their pet parents as flights don't allow pets with medical conditions to travel.