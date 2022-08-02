Here's how to deal with itchy eyes

You are not alone if you feel the need to rub your eyes. Itchy eyes are a very common problem, also known as ocular allergy, these are typically the result of an allergy or a condition known as dry eye syndrome.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Parag Sawal, Sr. Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, explains, "Itchy eyes related problems can be triggered by exposure to pollen, animal fur, mold, dust mites, make-up, or eye drops. The body reacts to the trigger by releasing histamine, causing the blood vessels in the eye/or around the eyes to dilate and irritating the nerve endings so the eyes water.

When the eyes turn red because of an allergy, it is known as allergic conjunctivitis. Other types of allergy may also lead to itchy eyes. For example, a condition called atopic keratoconjunctivitis produces an inflammation of the surface of the eye because of an allergy to a specific substance and can lead to distorted vision. Another condition, vernal keratoconjunctivitis, produces inflammation in the membrane on the surface of the eye and affects mostly adults."

If you have eczema, a type of dermatitis, around your eyes, this may also cause itching, according to Dr. Sawal. Other factors that contribute to itchy eyes include: