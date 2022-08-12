Teenage girls struggle more than boys to give up social media

Teen girls find it more difficult to quit social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube than teen boys, according to a new survey by the Pew Research Center in the US.

When asked about the idea of giving up social media, 54 per cent of teens say it would be at least somewhat hard to give it up, while 46 per cent say it would be at least somewhat easy.

"Teen girls are more likely than teen boys to express it would be difficult to give up social media (58 per cent vs 49 per cent)," the survey findings showed.

Conversely, a quarter of teen boys say giving up social media would be very easy, while 15 per cent of teen girls say the same.

"Older teens also say they would have difficulty giving up social media. About six-in-ten teens ages 15 to 17 say giving up social media would be at least somewhat difficult to do. A smaller share of 13- to 14-year-olds think this would be difficult," the survey revealed.