Getting married in the Metaverse

In 1992, when science fiction author Neal Stephenson predicted the metaverse in his book Snow Crash, little did he know that the idea would revolutionize the lives of people three decades later. From 'Zoom weddings' in the post-pandemic era, to a U.S. couple conducting the first ever metaverse wedding in 2021, to a couple in Tamil Nadu hosting a virtual reception in 2022, we are now on the cusp of a new dimension. A 2021 study by Bloomberg Intelligence states that the metaverse space could be worth more than $800 billion by 2024.

Luxe wedding designer and founder of The A-Cube Project, Ambika Gupta however thinks that even though the idea of a metaverse wedding is catching on, it will never replace the vibrance and energy of a real-time gathering. She says, "For wedding designers, the metaverse could be a new, exciting idea but I doubt if metaverse weddings will become normative. In today's fast and hyper-digitized world, weddings are possibly the only occasions when we pause and make time to share our happiness with the people closest to us. Metaverse ceremonies will be more like statements, or niche events that may augment an actual wedding but will never replace it."

For traditionalists, as she points out, it is hard to envision a wedding that can be attended via a laptop, or a smartphone and where people can interact through lenses, and sensors, and offer NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) as gifts. Ambika adds, "However, it is impossible to foretell the future. Another wave of Covid-19 may disrupt our lives and in a world where climate change is impacting us all, some couples may opt for a zero-wastage, sustainable metaverse wedding with virtually no carbon footprint. I repeat however that it is not possible to replace traditional ceremonies as they create tangible memories and unmatched intimacy."

Here are a few reasons why she thinks metaverse weddings could gain some momentum shortly.

Cost-effective celebrations

Ambika points out how budget-friendly it would be to cut down on travel and hospitality expenses in a virtual wedding but of course, a metaverse wedding can be expensive too, depending on the vision of the couple, the details of the digital theme, the venue, the decor, the avatars, and their outfits. Ambika says, "Wedding designers, I am sure will adapt to this space and come up with innovative design themes to tell the stories that the couples want to share with their loved ones. It would be interesting to reimagine and design events like Haldi, Mehendi, sangeet, a cocktail brunch, an actual ceremony, and a reception in the metaverse. For the guests too, it will be interesting to explore unusual worlds they have never had access to before but I doubt they will enjoy the experience as much as a real wedding."