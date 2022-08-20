Five items that every travel photographer must have

Extra batteries:

Well, it is just unimaginable for any photographer to travel without additional batteries as backups in case of eventualities. It is always better to carry backup batteries to overcome the hassle of charging, in case you are at a remote location, or staying outdoor in a tent. If you are traveling by air, then you should be aware of any restrictions by specific countries or airlines. Generally, the rule allows you to travel with lithium-ion battery cells; one can carry multiple batteries of less than 100Wh, in a protected case. For international flights, it is safer to carry 95Wh batteries, as the lithium-ion batteries come in 95Wh, 130Wh, 160Wh, and 190Wh variations.

Fast, Portable Storage:

Travel photographers must also carry external storage. The important point to keep in mind while selecting a portable storage option is that it should be lightweight, fast, and rugged. For example, SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2 offers lightning-fast read/write speeds of up to 2000MB/s3 and comes in up to a massive 4TB1 capacity. You can take this drive anywhere with you, as it has up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance. It also has a handy carabiner loop so it can be easily secured to your belt or backpack. With this lightweight drive on you, don't worry about deleting any shot, good or bad, they are all memories.

Lightweight Tripod:

For travel, you must have a strong, compact yet lightweight tripod. It should fit easily into a compact travel bag. So, the requirement for travel tripods is a bit different from the conventional ones. It should make the shooting experience efficient but most importantly enjoyable instead of weighing you down. Go for carbon fiber built which is a superior material to aluminum- and offers a stronger and lighter body, but on the downside, it may be costly. Also, it makes sense to pick a tripod that is suitable both for photography and videography. You must know what must-have features you want in your tripod, and which one are you willing to make a concession and buy accordingly.

There are moments when we regret not bringing a specific lens or tripod. With practice, we become more adept at bringing the right equipment for the type of photos we will be taking. The most crucial thing, though, is to appreciate every moment of our journey as we advance in our art. (AA/IANS)