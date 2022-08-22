Go-to Skincare routine for all skin types

When we browse through any lifestyle magazine today, one noticeable change that we'll observe is that skincare is finally getting its due. Earlier the conversations were all about make-up; we have finally progressed to understand that without good skin, make-up can do little. Hence, the Holy Grail we are chasing today is a skincare routine that's go-to for all skin types.

Getting the basics right

Ideally, we should tend to our skin at least twice every day, which is also known as the AM-PM skin routine.

In the morning, cleanse your skin of all the products from the previous night. This first layer is also known as an active layer which is based on what your skincare needs such as (pigmentation, dehydration of skin, and anti-aging). Based on the concerns apply active, treatment-based products such as (Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, and Niacinamide).

The next step is applying a moisturizer based on your skin type. For Oily skin use a gel-based moisturizer and for dry skin use a cream-based moisturizer.

The final steps include applying sunscreen with SPF 30 and above. For people who apply make-up, sunscreens with foundation are also available.

In the evening, always start with cleansing your skin: You can use a cleanser that is soap free if you have sensitive or dry skin and a regular face wash if you have oily skin to wash your face.

Apply your active ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, Niacinamide, or Retinol. The final step includes applying a moisturizer. This is the best time to exfoliate your skin.