Do not bleach your hair to achieve desired hair colour: Florian Hurel

Hair color can enhance a person's personality and character. Some people change their hair colour for a change, while others do so to seem different. It could also mean a sense of relief for those who are going through a major transition or under extreme stress. People go through many periods of life, and as previously stated, it improves one's appearance and makes one feel better.

Florian Hurel is a Celebrity Makeup Artist and Hair Specialist, who has worked on a wide range of projects, including editorial giants like Harper's Bazaar, Vogue, Elle, Grazia, Femina, and Red Carpet Events like Cannes, IFFA, and others. He has been an educator for the longest time with a total international experience of 17 + years making him A Global Ambassador for Hair Giants "Schwarzkopf Professional".

Florian speaks to IANSlife about everything about hair dye with Schwarzkopf Professional's extension of the Royal Igora launch.

Q: What method of DIY hair coloring at home is the safest? How can one achieve a salon-quality look at the home?

A: Hair coloring is an art and one devotes time to achieving perfection in mastering it. I would personally recommend you to visit a salon for hair colour and let the experts do their job.