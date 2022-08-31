Young professionals are choosing co-living over house rentals

No more chores

Moving to a new city often comes with a renewed sense of independence, especially for those moving away from home for the first time. Living independently means you often have to do household chores, which may especially be tough for those who have grown up depending on their family for everyday tasks. When living in a rental property, it becomes imperative for the resident to take care of cooking, laundry, cleaning, and additional chores to maintain their living space and ensure things are in order. However, coming home after a tiring day of work to only have a long list of chores in front of you is never ideal, which is why co-living comes in to save the day. Co-living properties come with a wide range of amenities and services such as housekeeping services, meal options, and laundry services, among others, to ensure that your living space is well maintained.

Live according to your lifestyle

Many people move to a new city to have the freedom to live life on their terms. However, rental properties often come with restrictions. Even in metro cities, a lot of rental spaces refuse to offer their spaces to people belonging to a particular class, caste, gender, or sexual orientation. While this level of discrimination has diminished over the past few years, it is still prevalent, and can sometimes pose additional safety risks to those belonging to specific communities. Many co-living providers like Isthara Co-Living are open to everyone, regardless of their background, and even offer special properties to those belonging to minority communities. Isthara's Annanya Trans Inn is just one of the many properties specifically designed to offer safe and high-quality housing solutions to those belonging to the transgender community, thereby giving them a safe space that they can call home.

Leave the renter conflicts at the door

Being given a choice of renting out space doesn't always mean there won't be additional hurdles that come along. Those renting out spaces often fall into conflicts with their landlords, roommates, or even their neighbors regarding a wide range of concerns, and with co-living, these conflicts can be brought down to a bare minimum. Most co-living brands offer an easy redressal mechanism through which their residents can easily get their issues resolved in a systematic and streamlined manner, thereby reducing the probability of conflicts. Co-living properties also have property managers and resolution teams that look after issues that arise.

While relocating to a new location might present several obstacles, one of them shouldn't be trying to find a place that is suitable for your needs. Co-living is quickly replacing traditional housing options for millennials all over the world, and it is only anticipated to increase as the idea of shared living spaces spreads. Co-living is the new way of life for young professionals and will undoubtedly permeate both college and professional life in the years to come. (AA/IANS)