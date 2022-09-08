Top 10 traits that women find attractive

Everyone immediately judges another individual based on their appearance and how they seem. Even in romantic situations, a man's appearance and demeanor are what first draw a woman to him. However, there are other things that catch women's attention as well.



"Considering relationships depend on more than simply physical appearance, qualities like aura, confidence, and humour are important for attracting men. The pupil in the center of the eye enlarges when individuals get aroused. This arousal indicator is appealing to both men and women," says Sybil Shidell, Country Manager, Gleeden, India.



Here are 10 traits that women find attractive:



Be a Leader - Most women are drawn to guys who take responsibility for their actions and are unwavering in their beliefs. A person's ability to lead is an indication of maturity. Women are drawn to guys with strong convictions who follow through on their decisions. Making long-term plans and being resolute in the pursuit of your objectives will make your girl stick to you like velcro or get you one.



Express Much? - In order to improve understanding, people are acknowledging their emotions and condition them. A woman is most attracted to men who speak up and say what they mean. As we all know, communication is the key to every relationship.



Humour Match - Relationships shouldn't always be taken seriously. Another characteristic that automatically makes the connection enjoyable is having a sense of humor and making unexpected jokes. The laid-back aspect of your personality is also revealed, which is a commendable trait. Grumbling is a trait in men that women find undesirable. Everything is made great by being able to communicate freely with everyone, perceiving humor in circumstances, and laughing easily beside her.



Fitness - To impress a lady, a man does not necessarily need to be a gym fanatic or have six-pack abs. However, women favor guys who are concerned about their health. One who adheres to a schedule maintains a healthy diet with occasional deviations and is aware of how to stay away from bad habits. Finding a spouse has little to do with being healthy, but a positive outlook can help you live a fulfilling life and have more self-confidence.



Modesty? - One of the most important characteristics that most women seek is modesty. Outspokenness, charity, and honesty are further feminine appeal traits that are always observed, along with humility. Nothing appeals to a woman more than a man with a great sense of self. A man who exudes confidence is autonomous and capable of handling any circumstance. The woman may rely on her spouse and feel safe even in the long run.



Bookworm - Women favour males who are brighter and more inventive. Someone who reads spends time learning more and expanding their horizons. a man who enjoys learning new things and is passionate about reading literature, science, goth, fiction or non-fiction, etc.



Acknowledging faults - The first and most important obligation a guy may have is transparency, and if a man is conscious that he must be accountable frequently, he may truly alter his perspective. She considers this attribute to be really charming since it is one of the most relevant things for a woman to have accountability for admitting her imperfections and failures.



Styling - Shabby dressing and not being presentable can lower your chances of being hit. A woman's focus goes to a well-dressed up man, his style, and his way of carrying his attire with confidence. However, this will enhance your fashion sense as well.





Maturity counts - Women like older guys because they perceive them to be more mature and understanding. However, age has little to do with maturity; it can thrive on a variety of acquired experiences. Older guys are resourceful and recognize the value of stability. Women value stability and are drawn to men who can provide for them.



Romantically young - Finally, women like guys who are romantic, arrange dates, present flowers, and treat them like royalty. Going on vacation, surprising your woman with small presents, sending her some wonderful letters, and telling her how fortunate you are to have her are just a few of the numerous things that top the list. It is natural for a male to entice a female to mate, and we are no exception. Therefore, fan the romantic fires and pour your love into a lovely gesture for her. (AA/IANS)