3 Top Suitcase Brands You Should Consider

By Mohair Tayyib

Different travelers have different needs when it comes to suitcases. Some people prefer light-weight cases with wheels or some so they can easily move them from place to place. Others like their bags to be big and bulky so that they can fit everything they need in it. Others still prefer hard-shell cases that protect their belongings from harm while traveling. If you're planning on traveling abroad, it's important to choose the right suitcase. You want one that will be able to handle your needs, but also one that looks good so that you don't get any unwanted attention from airport security.

Here are three top suitcase brands you should consider:

1. Osprey

The Osprey Talon has a lifetime warranty from the manufacturer and is made from durable materials like ballistic nylon and polyester. It includes a TSA-approved lock, making it easy for travelers to secure their belongings. This suitcase is perfect for those who want to travel light and have the option of packing away their clothes in an external compartment or carrying them on their back.

2. Tumi

The Tumi Voyager Deluxe is one of our favorite suitcases because it offers a lot of space while still being lightweight and comfortable to carry around all day long. The bag also comes with its own internal computer sleeve that can fit laptops up to 15 inches wide and 17 inches deep inside of it. It has several compartments including one large main compartment with internal pockets, another large compartment with internal pockets and two smaller ones on each end that are ideal for storing other items like shoes or socks.

3. Samsonite

The Samsonite brand is one of the most trusted names in travel luggage, offering quality products at competitive prices. The brand offers a wide range of luggage options, including suitcases, duffels and other bags that can be used as carry-on luggage during flights or checked bags after checking in at your destination airport.

Samsonite is one of the most popular brands in the world. It has been manufacturing luggage bags since 1854, and it has been making excellent products for many years now. The brand offers a wide range of suitcases for different purposes and budgets. You can find both hard-shell and soft-sided luggage models from this company, and they are all made with quality materials that ensure durability and functionality over time.

4. Eagle Creek

Eagle Creek is a popular brand among travelers thanks to its high-quality products made from resilient materials like ballistic nylon and polyester canvas. Eagle Creek also offers an array of different travel accessories including toiletry kits, toiletries cases and organizers for keeping all your travel essentials organized in one place.

5. Everlast

Everlast has been designing bags since 1968 and has earned a reputation for making some of the best luggage on the market today. Their bags feature plenty of compartments to help keep everything organized while traveling, including a separate laptop compartment with padded protection for your laptop case or tablet computer. Everlast luggage is available online at Amazon or other retailers.