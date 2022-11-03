Styling your home the English way

By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

British or Modern English fashion is all about eccentricity, warmth, and layering. The idea is to get a lived-in look without seeming aged.

Supriya Suriyanarayanan, Co-Founder of Tesor Designs said, "English homes are all about rustic, natural texture, we can use them in smaller areas so it doesn't overwhelm the overall interiors. You can use rustic, live edge wood, gorgeous veneers, and cane. Incorporate unique architectural elements, moldings on doors, curved windows, architrave & door frames to evoke the feel of an English countryside home.

"Trims and Moldings in their many styles are quite the trend these days. These are fairly inexpensive and can instantly add character to a room. You can use framed art, statement lights, wallpaper, or texture paint to add layers of interest within the trims. The color palette usually consists of a limited palette, largely neutral that makes the room feel cozy. Modern English style uses a variety of romantic patterns and chintzy, floral prints."

"Shaker-style cabinets for the kitchen are a modern English staple. Incorporate colors (muted brights or neutrals) with fluted glass. Textures and layers in the form of patterns in fabrics. Rugged textures like canvas and handloom, combined with delicate fabrics like lace look harmonious. Mixing or matching patterns like chintz with polka dots or stripes with damask create interesting textural layers.

"Using paint in any form is a big part of English interiors. Painted doors, window frames & cabinets, distressed finish furniture, and aged patina brings an instant character to the space. Go sustainable & source reclaimed furniture for that beautiful vintage feel. Interiors in English style have soft, diffused lighting, and incorporate plenty of natural lights and ambient lights. We love large windows, wall lamps, table lamps, and floor lamps, which give a soft warm light," adds Supriya.