New Year for soul-searching

By Salil Gewali

Indeed, 1st January is a big day because we step into a day which is the beginning of the year. Absolutely a new time --- a time for celebration, a time for fun. Of course, also a new occasion to feel important to resolve to take up promising things and think more thoughtfully. But one is extremely confused as to what is the reason that is so significant that we should celebrate the occasion by literally letting our hair down— — shedding all human inhibitions with booze and organizing wild parties. I feel what we have been doing is absolutely the reverse.

We should be introspecting on the year gone by and feel a sense of regret that another year has also just elapsed without our being able to become a little more humane. We should feel that it is more important to kneel down with remorse and tears in our eyes before the altar begging the Almighty for His pardons for having become more prone to commit sins these days than in the previous years. More than anything, why are we not aware that we have become “older by one more year”, which is a matter of regret, not joy? Of course, if this new year celebration could make us younger by a year, then we could certainly “jump and hop” like a child in ecstasy and wish everyone — a happy new year! This is not to preach and spread a message of pessimism but just a reality check!

Our mindless merry-making and big bashes are ephemeral joys. I believe we should learn to think other way around too. We need to ponder on the reality and the inevitable truth affecting the whole of mankind and governing the whole universe.