Eating right: Just a New Year's resolution or a conscious habit?

So, here are some new year tips from Shilpa Khanna Thakkar, CEO of Chicnutrix, to keep you motivated:

. Choose general healthy eating habits over specific diets. Taking this up as practice makes it easily attainable and better for your overall well-being.

. Plan your meals! Think again if you are at work and go out for lunch and then get a snack or some coffee later. Making a conscious effort to pack a lunch and snack makes it easier to control your eating habits and is even more inexpensive in the long run.

. Every weekend, go grocery shopping and purchase snacks and food items for the next five days. This could include yogurt, nuts, fruits, veggies, etc. While cooking dinner, make a few extra servings for the next few days. Try to save and repurpose leftovers for days when you are too busy to cook.

. Track your progress and milestones with non-food rewards such as reading a new book or watching a new movie. Celebrating your wins is essential, as that shows us what we are accomplishing and motivates us to accomplish more.

. Share your goal with others. This not only helps you get useful tips but also shows you that you are not alone in your journey towards good health and allows you to share your progress with others.

"In addition to healthy eating habits, another popular resolution during the new year is to exercise more. However, coming up with the goal of "going to the gym every day of the week" is quite unrealistic, especially for someone who does not exercise regularly. So, it is easier to devise a smaller goal, like taking daily walks, and then gradually build on this. The same needs to be applied to your resolution of eating better," said Shilpa Khanna Thakkar.