Handpicked Valentine's day gifts for him & her

1. MyGlamm XOXO Eyeshadow Palette



MyGlamm's XOXO Eyeshadow Palette from the new Valentine's Range includes 9 gorgeous shades. Create varied looks perfect for your date night! Available in Valentine's Day special packaging, making it the perfect gift for the occasion.



Priced at Rs. 699/- for 7.2gm Available on the MyGlamm App and Website (www.myglamm.com)?



2. POPxo Makeup by MyGlamm - Valentine's Launch



The collection has 3 kits that contain 2 ultra-pigmented, long-stay lipsticks that effortlessly glide with just one swipe. The 3 kits are named - Galentines, Honeypie, and Sweetheart.



Priced at Rs. 399/- for each Kit. Available at MyGlamm App and Website (www.myglamm.com)?



3. Moms Co. Daily Skincare Essentials



The Moms Co. Daily Skincare Essentials consists of natural skincare products for the perfect C-T-M routine. Olive oil-based cleansers in Natural Vita Rich Face Wash gently clean the skin without stripping it of moisture or causing irritation. Vitamin C, 5 plants AHA's, and Witch Hazel in our alcohol-free Natural Daily Face Toner gently exfoliates the skin, tightens pores, and hydrates the skin. Hyaluronic Acid and Chia Seed oil in Natural Vita Rich Face Cream replenishes moisture.



Priced at Rs. 967/- Available at themomsco.com, Amazon.in, Nykaa.com



4. Organic Harvest Lip Serum With Coffee & Vitamin E



Organic Harvest Lip Serum With Coffee & Vitamin E penetrates deep into the lips and moisturizes them deeply. Caffeine helps keep your lips supple by exfoliating dead skin and coating them with a thick, moisturizing layer making them soft and plump. Applying this lip serum will make your lips glossier, it also offers a smooth and luscious look to the lips.



Priced at Rs. 445/- Available at organicharvest.in, Amazon.in, Nykaa.com



5. St. Botanica Goji Berry Day Cream With Vitamin C for Glowing Skin, SPF 15



This St.Botanica Goji Berry Day Cream is a glow-boosting essential, infused with skincare "superfood" Goji Berry. Known for its antioxidant and anti-aging properties, Goji Berry in the Cream helps fight signs of skin aging and improves skin appearance. It is a potent formula, infused with Vitamin C that helps brighten skin & remove dullness. The goodness of Dragon Fruit helps soothe & make the skin glow. It is a lightweight formula that is gentle on the skin and has no Silicones or Mineral Oils.



Priced at Rs. 599 | Quantity: 50G | Available on the Website (https://www.stbotanica.com/)?



6. Makeup Eraser India Introduces Its New Launch for the Valentine's Gift Set



The recently launched Makeup Eraser India's Special delivery 7-day set (Limited Edition) is Ultra-soft, hypoallergenic, and dermatologist approved. Free of alcohol, oils, astringents, parabens, fragrances, and sulfates.



Priced at Rs. 1899/- Available on makeuperaserindia.com



7. Urban Color London Stardust Eyeshadow



Gift your loved ones a beauty essential to amp up their glam quotient, be it your best friend, mother, wife, or any loved one. With just the right blend of pearl and glitter, this unique multidimensional liquid eyeshadow gives the eyes an incredible lustrous shine and metallic shimmer. The lightweight formula with its innovative gel texture glides on effortlessly and dries smoothly, locking in maximum sparkle with minimal fallout to create a real wow factor. The formula is buildable and easy to blend, so you can customize the intensity and wear it alone or as a topper for your eyeshadow as per your liking.



Modicare's Urban Color London Stardust Eyeshadow is available in 5 mesmerizing shades - Misty Star, Glam, Glitzy, Sparkle, and Magic Touch, which cost just Rs. 1250/-.



8. Urban Color London's Irresistible Matte Lip Color



Lip smudge is no fun but a matte(r) of many dependencies. And if you're on the lookout for a long-lasting creamy formula, then Urban Color London's latest Irresistible Matte Lipcolor under Modicare is your transfer-proof best friend. It offers a mischievous matte vibrancy with its single-stroke full coverage. Created with pure matte powder pigments and botanical extracts, the soft, lightweight texture feels amazingly comfortable round-the-clock. What more? It comes infused with mango butter that lets you feel silky-smooth for up to 10 hours. Time to repair, protect and hydrate.



The cruelty-free, dermatologically tested, 100 per cent vegan, and paraben-free range come in 12 rich shades priced at INR 1250/- each.



9. Sirona Therapeutic Body Wash



Keeping up with your rejuvenated lifestyle, Sirona Therapeutic Body Wash is a holistic smooth treatment that comes with real exotic vegetables and essential oils to remove dirt, suntan/sunburn, rashes, skin itching, and body odor to give you fresh and healthy skin. Equipped for both men and women, body wash is made with 100 per cent vegetable sources. It is antioxidant-rich, therapeutic, and cleanses without stripping the skin of its natural oils.



Priced at Rs. 339 (Per Bottle) | Quantity: 200ML



10. Manish Malhotra Precision Eyebrow Definer



Enriched with the goodness of shea butter, this eyebrow definer by Manish Malhotra Luxury Makeup by MyGlamm leaves a shiny, moisturized, and creamy matte finish. It comes with a built-in spoolie -- the ultimate brow weapon that you can use for grooming and blending. The product is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, SLS-free, sulfate-free, alcohol-free, formaldehyde-free, silicone-free, and contains natural extracts.



Priced at Rs. 1095/- Available at the Manish Malhotra Flagship Stores - Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. MyGlamm App and Website (www.myglamm.com)



11. Glossy Lip Stain



Non-drying lip stain with a gloss finish. Your lips deserve it all: beautiful color that stays put, a healthy sheen, and comfortable wear. This lightweight, non-drying lip stain imbues lips with a sheer kiss of color and a healthy hint of shine in one step (think: more pigment than a lip balm and less bold than lipstick). The long-lasting, buildable formula won't transfer and leaves lips looking and feeling fresh. Available in 8 gorgeous shades.



Priced at Rs. 690/- for 3ml Available in India exclusively on Nykaa.com



12. Women's Gift Set by Perfume Lounge



This gift set will have Gin & Tonic variants of 20ml each. Variants include- I'm a hot mess, Snacc or Dessert, Hello eye candy & Thank you next.



Priced at Rs. 899/- Available at perfumelounge.in



13. Myrica Muse by Scentido



A fruity floral musk scent created by perfumer Emilie Bouge for Miller Harris over a confident blend of red fruits and charming upcycled rose, blended with spices and a nuanced alcoholic character to give Myrica Muse an alluring and sophisticated finish with charm retro. Strawberry and bay leaf (Myrica) combine with energetic natural mandarin and pink pepper in a fruity yet seductive start. A newly developed rose and patchouli combine in the heart to envelop the wearer in the heart of timeless floral musk. Glamor is brought to the fragrance with a confident yet subtle natural rum from R�union, perfectly fused with an infusion of creamy natural vanilla and resinous benzoin.



Priced at Rs. 15,000/- Available at Scentido stores across and website. http://www.scentido.com/



14. Glow Kit Set From Nourish Mantra



Get your glow on with Nourish Mantra's Glow Kit. Gift your loved ones the best of skincare or just treat yourself with this special gift set.



Vedic Elixir 8-in-1 Rejuvenating Facial Oil-Pure drops of moisture-rich essence of Hemp Seed, powered by 8 luxurious oils, packed with antioxidants and vitamins to protect skin from pollutants, and visible signs of aging. This nutritive healing elixir is 100 per cent natural which helps to nourish, hydrate, and deliver exceptional radiance to the skin



Tru Glow Face Mask - An earthy and powerful blend of Sandalwood and Turmeric for youthful, glowing skin. A wash-off face mask that combines the goodness of Ayurveda and modern science to help you achieve bright, smooth skin. It is 100 per cent natural and is enriched with power extracts like Sandalwood and Turmeric, its healing properties ease redness, inflammation, and irritation.



Kashmiri Lavender Facial Mist-Experience luxury with an all-natural Ayurvedic mist infused with the healing and calming properties of Lavender.



Priced at Rs. 2755/- Available on nourishmantra.in



15. Plum Mini serums



New to serums? Don't know which active ingredient to start with? Plum is here with their most loved beginner-friendly serums in mini sizes in a set of 5 making them a perfect trial pack for beginners. The mini yet sturdy packaging also makes these mini serums travel-friendly and a boon for explorers who hate leaving behind their full-size serums before take-off! Pick your pack from below and glow like never before!



Priced at Rs. 690/- Available on plumgoodness.com



16. Red Velvet Love Kit



Valentine's day is around the corner, and whether you are celebrating with your partner, your best friends, or your girl gang, the occasion demands some pampering! Well, what better than a delicious body care gift kit that smells like your favorite slice of cake and leaves you feeling fabulous? Plum BodyLovin', a 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free brand has curated a kit that will set the tone right for the occasion, inclusive of a body wash & body butter in the brand's signature Red Velvet Love fragrance infused with the goodness of shea oil and cocoa oil. This deliciously warm & gourmand delight is sure to be your favorite!



Priced at Rs. 1,195/- available on plumgoodness.com



17. Head-to-Toe Trio Gift Set by PHY



Looking for a special gift for someone or just want to treat yourself, this Valentine's Day? Phy has got your back! Featuring the brand's top-of-the-line deep cleansing Charcoal Face Wash, Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo, and Vitamin Sea Energizing Body Wash, this gift set is everything a guy needs for a quick and luxurious skin + hair routine. A perfect gift set for that special someone in your life!



Priced at Rs. 1575/- Available on thephylife.com



18. Awshad Full Spectrum Vijaya Oil Peppermint



The product is specially formulated to rejuvenate your mind & body using a peppermint flavor that combines the best principles of Ayurveda with intensive lab research to provide solutions for ailments arising from modern-day lifestyles.



Priced at Rs. 3,200/- for 1500mg & Rs. 5,100/- for 4500mg Available on awshad.com



19. Velvet Cream Magic Blush in 'Maid of Honor', 'Sister From Another Mister' and 'Partner In Crime'



The Velvet Cream Magic Blush is an everyday go-to blush with a creamy consistency and a lightweight texture. Rich in natural oils and butter, it glides effortlessly and melts into your skin making the skin look flushed & fresh.



Priced at Rs. 1399/- Available on simplynam



20. The Dyson Airwrap TM multi-styler



With Valentine's week coming up in your calendar, choosing the ideal gift for your loved one can be both a daunting and exhilarating experience! Dyson is here to end your search for a perfect gift for your Valentine with its Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler. The only styler to curl, shape and hide flyaways using the Coanda effect - with no extreme heat.



Priced at Rs. 45,900/- Available on Dyson Airwrap TMMulti-Styler



21. Skeyndor Power Retinol Kit



This kit helps revitalize and protect your skin against early signs of aging with this new-age skincare regime.



Priced at Rs. 2,200/- Shop at Skeyndor Power Retinol Kit



22. Philips Ionic hairbrush BHH885/10



This all-new brush comes with ionic care that gives smooth, frizz-free hair in just 5 min. It has Thermoprotect technology that minimizes heat damage on hair and Argan oil-infused bristles that glide smoothly through hair leaving it shiny and smooth. It offers 3 temperature settings to suit different hair types and is suitable for styling colored hair.



Priced at Rs. 4,995/-



23. Philips Facial Hair Remover BRR454



The new powerful yet gentle facial hair remover, the Philips BRR454 Facial Hair Remover gently removes facial hair on the upper lip, chin, cheeks, and jawline. This product comes packed with the 360� Hypoallergenic head technology of Philips which ensures a gentle hair removal experience. It has self-sharpening blades that deliver constant closeness to the skin allowing for flawless results. For a user-friendly experience, the product has a built-in mirror as well full circle LED light that ensures maximum visibility to remove even the finest facial hair.



Priced at Rs. 2,195/-



24. Neal's Yard remedies for him



Neal's Yard remedies got you covered with their all-new Men Skincare range for your Man's healthy and glowing skin. This lovely range of products includes Purifying Face wash, Revitalising Face Scrub, Age- Defying Moisturiser & Invigorating Hair & Body Wash. You can also gift this valentine some combos by Neals Yard Remedies to treat him like a king!! It's a great way to spoil your Valentine and make them feel special and loved.



Priced at Rs. 7670/- Available on Boddess, Myntra



25. SUGAR's Limited-Edition La La Love 18HR Liquid Lipsticks



Make your lips meet SUGAR's Limited-Edition La La Love 18HR Liquid Lipsticks. Housed in a Cupid-approved mini heart packaging, these irresistible sleek matte liquid lipsticks with a full-coverage formula glide seamlessly and stay on your lips all night long (kisses...keep them coming!). Delivering super soft pout, these transfer-proof, all-day wear lippies will surely make your heart go Ooh la la!



Priced at Rs. 399/- Shop at sugarcosmetics.com



26. Moroccanoil Brumes du Maroc



The brand's first-ever fragrance offering. The hair and body mist feature the signature Moroccanoil scent, an exotic blend of spicy amber and sweet floral notes, which has been a customer obsession since the brand was founded. This all-over mist will transport you on a sensorial journey through the Mediterranean. Featuring argan oil and Vitamin E to hydrate and nourish, and formulated in a lightweight, ultra-fine mist that won't disrupt your hairstyle, Brumes du Maroc can be used on hair and body throughout the day as often as desired.



Priced at Rs. 3,060/- for 3.4 FL.OZ. / 100 ml and Rs. 1,710 for 1 FL. OZ. / 30 ml. The Moroccanoil Body Collection is exclusively available at leading salons and spas across India.



27. Aman Essential Skin



The newly launched Essential Skin, a new skincare range comprising five products developed and produced in Japan combines to create a functional and effective daily skincare routine supporting the natural skin barrier, encouraging deep hydration, and protecting from daily environmental stressors. Aman Essential Skin uses a unique blend of potent herbs that have long been valued in Japan for their powerful effects, as well as skin actives including Vitamin C, Vitamin E, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. Each of the products is built around two key ingredients featured throughout the range. Ancient purple rice bran extract is known for its antioxidant properties, as well as for promoting fibroblast proliferation rate which supports the production of collagen. Indigo extract, from the indigo plant, has also been proven for its anti-oxidant potential.



Shop at aman.com



28. Kay Beauty's First Ever Kiss Proof Matte Liquid Lipsticks



Kay Beauty is back with another secret from its beauty arsenal, and one that Katrina Kaif swears by! Now get ready to leave kisses, not stains as Kay Beauty for the first time ever launches the ultimate no-transfer Matte Liquid Lipsticks. The new lipsticks feature 12 crush-worthy shades of luxurious mattes, that are suited for all Indian skin tones. Whether you have an intimate dinner soiree planned with your partner for Valentine's Day or an all-girls brunch to celebrate Galentine's day, one swipe is all it takes to go from AM to PM, with no re-application needed. True to the brand's promise of #makeupthatkares, these formulations are enriched with Grapeseed Oil, a rich source of Vitamin E that instantly moisturizes your lips, and Red Raspberry, boasting antioxidant properties to protect the lips from external damage.



Kay Beauty Matte Liquid Lipsticks are exclusively available on the Nykaa website/ app and across Nykaa stores pan-India at INR1299 each.



29. The Skin Support Set by The Ordinary



Give skin the support it needs - with a concentrated dose of B5, B3, and HA, all in one powerful set. It's the perfect duo to give skin a boost for smoother, brighter, plumper results with every use. Hyaluronic Acid 2 per cent + B5 is a water-based formula that draws hydration to multiple layers of your skin-with next-generation HA and pro-vitamin B5 for smoother, plumper skin. Niacinamide 10 per cent + Zinc 1 per cent visibly improves skin smoothness, brightness, and integrity with every application. Talk about a power couple! This dynamic duo is suited for anyone looking to add a boost of active ingredients to their regimen.



30. MOIRA Loveheat Cream Blush (005, I Love You)



MOIRA Loveheat Cream Blush is a beautiful lightweight buildable cream formula that melts and blends with ease. Infused with Coconut Oil and Aloe Vera extract, this creamy formula will leave a natural dewy flush finish. Six shades from every day to bold for every complexion.



Priced at Rs. 1,150/-



31. Makeup Studio Blusher Lumiere



Get those shiny, rosy cheeks with the Blush Lumi�re!



Priced at Rs. 1810/- Shop at makeupstudio.in



32. Clinique Makeup Combo: Foundation + Kajal + Hydrator



We love to look gorgeous and beautiful, aren't we ladies? That's why we brought Clinique MakeUp Combo for you. Enhance the beauty of your face, eyes, and lips with this amazing combo and make heads turn at any party.



Priced at Rs. 1,950/- Available on Boddess.com



33. Freeman Cleansing Charcoal, rejuvenating cucumber & sugar mask combo- Set of 3



Say "No" to dirt and impurities and "Yes" to clean, nourished skin with this highly effective combo by Freeman. The combo contains a mud mask, clay mask, and a gel mask + scrub which cleanse your pores and nourish your skin gently with the goodness of charcoal, black salt, pink salt, cucumber, and black sugar.



Priced at Rs. 447/- Available on Boddess.com



34. The Man Company Cleanse & Moisturize Pack



Essentials for a complete face care regime. The Man Company Cleanse & Moisturise Pack contains the power of activated charcoal to deep-cleanse your face of all the dirt and impurities to counteract the negative effects of pollution, following it up with a nourishing moisturizer to keep your skin soft and supple.



Priced at Rs. 1047/- Available on Boddess.com



35. Mercedes-Benz Miniature Set for Men



After the success of the original and futurist Mercedes-Benz Club, and without denying its fundamental values of excellence and luxury, Mercedes-Benz Parfums wanted to go even further, even higher. This time with a unique concept of exclusive cooperation with the most talented Firmenich Master Perfumers. A collection of exclusive sensations that light up the night like a thousand sparkling stars.



Priced at Rs. 4,050/- Available on Boddess.com



36. The Body Shop EDT British Rose



Britain's favorite flower comes into full bloom for this charmingly light rose eau de toilette. Sure to become a favorite in your fragrance collection, The Body Shop Edt British Rose scent contains the essence of hand-picked British roses and Community Trade organic alcohol.



Priced at Rs. 1,595/- Available on Boddess.com



37. All You Need Skincare Kit by Quench Botanics



Treat your loved one and their boo to clear, bright skin with the Quench All You Need Skincare Kit! This kit is filled with skin-loving bestsellers that deep cleanse, boost radiance, and intensely hydrate, leaving behind soft, smooth, and rejuvenated skin!



Priced at Rs. 797/- Available at quenchbotanics



38. ITC Engage exquisitely crafted new range of Eau De Parfums



Exquisitely crafted, this new range of Engage Eau De Parfums comes with superior quality of fine fragrances that linger on to make an impact. Engage fragrances are safe on skin, IFRA compliant and of superior quality with better retentivity. The brand with its portfolio of offerings ensures that consumers enjoy the international quality and the art of perfumery at a comfortable Indian pricing.



The new Engage Eau de Parfum range is available on Amazon, Nykaa, ITC E-store, Flipkart, Purplle, and all leading physical retail stores at an MRP of Rs. 599/- for 100ml.



39. Gk Hair Balancing Shampoo Balancing Conditioner and Serum



Gk hair balancing shampoo and conditioner duo deeply cleanses the scalp without causing any irritation. Keeps hair healthy, shiny, fluffy & smooth. Delivers natural hydration while restoring the scalp's ph level. It is equally beneficial for both men and women. Gk hair balancing shampoo and conditioner is infused with a 100 per cent natural keratin blend- juvexin, natural seed oils, and plant & grain extracts. These four ingredients help in hydrating hair adds softness & balance ph levels to reduce excess oil. Juvexin restores natural keratin and increases the longevity of keratin-treated hair. Gkhair gold serum enriched with the goodness of juvexin, aloe vera, shea butter, and argan oil provides deep nourishment to the hair, eliminates frizz, and adds shine.



Priced at Rs. 4400/- Available at myntra.com



40. Hair Fall Control Kit by Secret Hair Care



Bringing you a minimal yet effective hair care routine with the amazing combo of our best sellers Black charm oil to prevent hair fall by strengthening the roots, hibiscus shampoo to maintain scalps ph & the Flango conditioner to make your hair look lustrous & voluminous. Oil your hair thrice a week followed by shampooing & conditioning for the best effect.



Shop at thesecrethaircare.com



41. The Best Valentine's Day Fragrance Kit for Him by Bombay Shaving Company



Ladies - let's begin by considering how you want your husband, fiance, or boyfriend to feel when receiving their Valentine's Day gift. Cherished and valued? Take the romantic path and purchase a treasured item. Cared for and comprehended? Purchase a useful item that he requires but would not think to ask for or buy. Are you going for surprised and happy? Honor his interests, pick something amusing, or go with something wildly experiential. If your answer is all of the above, Bombay Shaving Company has got you sorted.



Shop here

