Increase productivity, self-assurance and sleep through mindfulness



The app also has a feature called "Recommend Me" that allows users to get personalised experiences and find meditation materials quickly. The app's user-friendly interface makes it suitable for both newcomers and seasoned practitioners. Users can select any meditation category and start practising right away. Depending on one's interests, one can also put diverse techniques like Yoga Nidra, Buddhist and Zen meditations, and chakra meditations into practise.



Commenting on the same, Raman Mittal, Co-founder, Idanim says: "Meditation is a practice of exploring within oneself and is not a fixed destination, where one should aspire to reach. Your head doesn't become vacuumed free of thoughts, utterly undistracted. It's a special place where you experience each and every moment in the now. When we meditate we venture into the workings of our minds: our sensations, our emotions, and our thoughts. We are delighted to introduce 1000 meditations across 40+ categories to create a mindful environment."



Idanim was created for working people and individuals to increase productivity, self-assurance, fulfilment, and sleep through mindfulness.



It was developed by TO THE NEW, a digital tech services firm and seven-time Great Place to Work winner. [IANS/JS]

