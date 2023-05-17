Getting Enough Sleep, but Still Exhausted? Here's The 7 Reasons Why

By : Clayton Richard

Having a proper sleep time is very important. Humans at the very least need to sleep for 7-9 hours a day. If this need is not fulfilled, it can cause problems both physically and mentally. Difficulty sleeping is commonly referred to as insomnia. The effect of insomnia can make you continue to feel sleepy during the day. This can be very annoying, especially if you have quite busy activities.

But if you have enough sleep time (around 7-9 hours), and your body is still so very exhausted like you are lacking rest, it may be due to some problems that we have listed down below!

1. Sleep inertia

Sleep inertia is the feeling of headache, disorientation, and cognitive impairment that a person experiences immediately after waking up. Usually, this condition will last for 15 to 60 minutes, but it can also be more than that. Sleep inertia can slow down your motor and cognitive skills so you feel weaker and sleepier after waking up.

2. Exposure to blue light

Blue light is artificial lighting that emits blue waves. This light can increase alertness and improve your mood. Usually, blue light can be found on the gadgets that you use every day. Therefore, before going to bed as much as possible keep gadgets away so that you can sleep better.

Using gadgets that emit blue light can reduce your sleep quality. This is because blue light can suppress the secretion of melatonin in the body, which is a hormone that helps regulate a person's sleep and wake cycles. As a result, your sleep at night is not restful and you will feel more tired and sleepy in the morning.

3. An uncomfortable sleeping environment

An uncomfortable sleeping environment can also reduce the quality of your sleep. For example, a mattress that is too hard, extreme room temperatures (too cold or too hot), and a dirty room can affect the quality of your sleep.

